Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother criticises Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala

15 Jan 2020 01:09 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. The show is known for fights, arguments and endless drama. Currently, season 13 is on air and it is no different. 

The competition has increased as the show is heading towards its finale. Amidst this, the show has witnessed an interesting element after the makers introduced the elite club in the game. It was mentioned that the members of the club will get a special power wherein the contestants will get a chance to secure themselves from elimination for a week. While Asim was proving himself a perfect fit for the club’s membership, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala overruled his claim about not making friends just for the sake of game. Both Sidharth and Shefali were of the opinion that Asim had taken advantage of their friendship. 

This didn’t go down well with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz who took to social media and slammed Sidharth and Shefali for their statement. He first took a jibe at Sidharth and targeted him for his new found friendship with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Umar stated that it is Sidharth who is making friends for the game and his friendship with Paras and Mahira are proof to it. He further said that Sidharth can’t expect Asim to keep his friendship despite the former’s abusive and violent behavior. Umar also slammed Shefali and stated that she has no right to talk about friendship as she failed to prove her friendship with Hindustani Bhau. 

