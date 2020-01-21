Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s father criticises Vindu Dara Singh for using inappropriate words for his son

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Not just fans, even celebs are also hooked to their television screens. Interestingly, a few celebs including Vindu Dara Singh, Karan Singh Grover and Gautam Gulati had recently entered the house and shared their thoughts with their favourite contestants.

Speaking about Vindu Dara Singh, he gave his crisp feedback about each and every housemate. Right from praising his buddy Sidharth Shukla to telling Rashami Desai that she was a winner material when she entered the show, Vindu Dara Singh made a point to interact with every housemate. During his visit, he was seen speaking a few negative things about Asim, while supporting Paras Chhabra and Sidharth.

But this seems to have not gone down well with Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary. He took to his Twitter handle and slammed Vindu Dara Singh for using inappropriate words for his son during his entry into the house.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Guests used to prey for inmates but @RealVinduSingh as guest praised Paras for doublecross, saluted Sid for his poking, demoralise Rashmi for her clarity, used inappropriate words to Asim but deleted later by @ColorsTV speaks immaturity &highheadedness. #MorePowerToYouAsim”

Take a look below.