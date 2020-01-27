Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s father lashes out at Sidharth

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been having huge fights in the house. In the last week, Asim and Sidharth once again got caught up into a verbal brawl leading to a nasty fight between the two. Now, during the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode yesterday, Salman Khan challenged Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla to have a fight outside the house after their ‘Ghar se baahar mil’ statement. Reacting to a troll calling Asim ‘fattu’, father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary reacts and explains why he did not fight with Sidharth even when he was ready.

He tweeted, 'Anchor @BeingSalmanKhan was just testing who is desperate to go for fight but Sid could not make out & stood up that speaks his arrogant behaviour when loosing temper & Asim did good & used wisdom by saying that I do not want to fight as #BiggBoss has its own norms.' In his tweet, Asim’s father explained that during the episode, Salman Khan was just testing who is desperate to go for a fight, and clearly, as Sidharth could not make it out, he stood up.

Talking about how Sidharth’s agreed to fight outside the house the actor's father said that it shows his arrogant behavior.

Credits: SpotboyE