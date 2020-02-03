Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s new achievement; #AsimForTheWin creates history on Twitter

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its final episode. In fact, the show is just a few days away from its grand finale.

As the show is heading towards it finale, fans are trying every possible way to support their favourite contestants on social media. Speaking about the same, recently, a trend related to Asim Riaz became not only popular but also created history on Twitter.

Yes, the trend #AsimForTheWin has created history with the most number of tweets. This has been revealed by a fan page wherein they have mentioned about this particular trend crossing 15 million+ tweets on Twitter. The news was later confirmed on Asim's official account too. This trend has been made popular by the fans prior to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as they showcased their support for Asim after a task in which he got into an ugly spat with fellow housemate Paras Chhabra.

Take a look below.

So history has been created. The date 02.02.2020 will be remembered as the day when the world record for most tweets for a celebrity was broken! Its for none other than for our starboy #Asim#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/kkBuGr2l8U — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) February 2, 2020

Who do you think will lift the trophy? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.