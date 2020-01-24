Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Siddharth Shukla's major showdown; Asim asks Sid to lick his shoes

MUMBAI: The fight between Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Both of them have indulged into nasty fights and arguments throughout the season and there is no way they can stand each other under one roof.

Sid and Asim are the top contenders of the show and are playing very well. Both of them know that they can give a tough fight to each other and are always looking for chances to bring each other down.

And now, in the latest new promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV, we can see how Asim and Siddharth get into a war of words. Both start yelling at each other. Asim loses his cool over Sid and asks him to lick his shoes. Responding to Asim's crass comments, Siddharth sticks out his tongue and gives him a fitting response for the same.

Take a look at the video:

The housemates are used to Asim and Sid's constant fighting and therefore doesn't interfere.

When will Asim and Sid solve their differences? Will they be friends again? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.