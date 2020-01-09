Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz wants to get hitched

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The drama is in full swing.

The contestants are constantly making headlines for varied reasons. Now, the latest piece revolves around none other than Asim Riaz. Well, the handsome lad does not want to stay single forever. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has his mindset that he wants to get married but whether he will settle down for love marriage or arrange marriage, is something interesting to know. Asim had a sweet and short love saga with Himanshi Khurana inside the house, and they maintained to be friends. But of course, soon he is going to move on and settle down too. Going by the latest video from Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim seems to be more in favour of an arranged marriage.

Take a look below:

Credits: SpotboyE.com