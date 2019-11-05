Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz WINS hearts of audience yet again

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air and the drama inside the house is in full swing. Amidst the drama, arguments, controversies, contestant Asim Riaz is winning hearts for the right reasons.



Earlier, we saw #AsimWinningHearts trending on the social media platform, Twitter. Now, the contestant is trending for being a kind-hearted contestant on the show. The new hashtag to take over the internet is #AsimRiazFever. Unlike other actors and actresses in the house, Asim is climbing the ladder of popularity with his good looks and polite nature as per the audience.



Many Twitter users are applauding Asim in their tweets for being a smart player as well. For example, Asim was seen warning Sidharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill’s moves and she flipping her side from Sidharth to Paras Chhabra. Now, this smartness of Asim has won the hearts of the audience as well.



Check out some of the tweets right here:

We love asim for his fearlessness, his honesty and ability to stand for what's right. He has no FEAR of losing, he is just playing his game wisely like a CHAMP!#AsimRiazFever pic.twitter.com/8dYgJq24PB — Sachin (@iDaringbaaz) November 4, 2019

he came out of nowhere, got bullied and was made fun of but with a fiery yet humble attitude, he made friends and with pure connections made space in the heart of the entire nation and gave them what is called



How is someone this adorable, feisty, funny and sweet at the same time and this good looking. #AsimRiazFever pic.twitter.com/Xo9C5JHgh5 — Veer25 (@Veer2516) November 4, 2019

His NAME is enough to know about him.



Leadership is not a popularity contest; it's about leaving your ego at the door. #AsimRiaz name of the game is to lead without a title or any non celeb face.#AsimRiazFever pic.twitter.com/PDJcvKXZmK — Farah (@fairy__fk) November 4, 2019