Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz WINS hearts of audience yet again

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 06:55 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air and the drama inside the house is in full swing. Amidst the drama, arguments, controversies, contestant Asim Riaz is winning hearts for the right reasons. 

Earlier, we saw #AsimWinningHearts trending on the social media platform, Twitter. Now, the contestant is trending for being a kind-hearted contestant on the show. The new hashtag to take over the internet is #AsimRiazFever. Unlike other actors and actresses in the house, Asim is climbing the ladder of popularity with his good looks and polite nature as per the audience. 

Many Twitter users are applauding Asim in their tweets for being a smart player as well. For example, Asim was seen warning Sidharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill’s moves and she flipping her side from Sidharth to Paras Chhabra. Now, this smartness of Asim has won the hearts of the audience as well. 

Check out some of the tweets right here:

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa...

