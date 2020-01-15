News

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's fans support him as Kamya Panjabi roots for Sidharth Shukla

15 Jan 2020 03:07 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss never fails to entertain viewers. Season 13 is currently on air. Many celebs have participated in the reality TV series and Salman Khan is seen as the host. The entertaining episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Not just viewers, even many ex-contestants are also keeping a track of the show. They have also been sharing their opinions on social media. And just like Vindu Dara Singh who is rooting for Sidharth Shukla, Kamya Panjabi too has been one of his strongest supporters. But this time, as she sprung back in support of Sidharth, she got attacked by a few followers of Sidharth’s rival Asim Riaz.

Supporting Sidharth, the actress in her tweet mentioned about whatever is happening in the show be it love or hate, all is very much visible to world. She tweeted, “Chahe pyaar karo ya nafrat karo dikhta toh woh hi hai  #PowerOfSid @sidharth_shukla”

To this, some of Sidharth’s supporters reacted via posts. Take a look below.

