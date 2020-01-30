Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's father reacts to his son's marriage proposal

MUMBAI: Ardent viewers of Bigg Boss 13 have seen Asim Riaz going down on his knee and proposing marriage to Himanshi Khurana. While all the housemates were cheering for the actor, his brother Umar Riaz told a media portal that Asim is too young to commit to marriage and he perhaps doesn't understand the difference between affection and love. Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary too reacted to this gesture of his son on national television. He has called it nothing more than an emotional outburst.

Just like his brother, Asim’s father too hinted at not being happy with this move of Asim in the house. Riaz Ahmed Choudhary in his latest tweet mentioned of Asim winning the nomination task and also happy with Himanshi’s re-entry in the house. He also mentioned of Asim unable to hold on to his emotions as he is away from his family, however, the game shall remain his priority.

The tweet reads, 'Asim won nomination task by his sagacity was excited to see entry of his good & talented friend of #BiggBoss Himanshi & could'nt control his emotions due to prolong isolation from family , but his priority will be to focus on game &uphold love of fans #HeroicAsim'.

Credits: SpotboyE