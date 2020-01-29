Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s brother lashes out at Vikas for revealing Asim’s other love interest to Himanshi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

A lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The contestants are happy as their connections have entered the house. However, a lot of things are also getting revealed to the contestants because of their closed one’s entry.

Himanshi Khurana has returned to Bigg Boss 13 to support her connection in the house- Asim Riaz. Clearly, Asim was elated when she entered the BB house and we also saw him go down on one knee and propose marriage to Himanshi. Himanshi did confess her love and the two were inseparable since. But Himanshi is not the only one to have entered. Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah and others have also joined them and they bring in news from outside. In the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Vikas Gupta telling Shehnaaz Gill that while Asim Riaz is proposing marriage to Himanshi Khurana, he also has a connection outside. Now, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz has slammed Vikas for the same.

Umar Riaz took to his social media handle and wrote, “Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories!”

Take a look below.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=EivajflOpWs )

Credits: SpotboyE