Bigg Boss 13: Asim talks about his struggling days

MUMBAI: Asim is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house, the supermodel has a massive fan following, and his loved by the audience and he keeps trending on Social media.

Now there is a video during the rounds on social media where you can see Asim is sharing his struggling days with his foe turned friend Rashmi Desai. Where you can hear him say how some days he used to have difficulty in paying the rent of his house, and though he belonged to a well to do family it was so important for him to do something in life, and he wanted to become somebody by himself.

So that people around him could call him a self made man, as in his family everyone who has been successful as self made and that is what he wanted to achieve in life.

Well, during the beginning of Bigg Boss Asim seemed as a weak contestant but post that he really pulled up his socks and played well so well that today he is considered as one of the top 2 contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Check out the video below where he talks about his struggling days: