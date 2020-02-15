Bigg Boss 13: Asim talks to Rashami Desai about Arhaan

MUMBAI: The top 6 contestants - Arti Singh, Sidharth, Shehnaz, Asim, Rashami and Paras were shown their journey in the house.

Rashami got emotional after seeing her moments with Arhaan and breaks down. She cried inconsolably. Later, seeing her nephew and niece's entry, she cheered up. She thanked fans for all the love and support. Bigg Boss wishes Rashami on her birthday and tells her that she has played in the show like a true star.

Rashami goes to talk to Asim after seeing her journey. She discusses with him how she got emotional after seeing all those moments. The actress told Asim that her problem is that she easily trusts people and shouldn’t have taken such a step.

Asim confides in her saying that personally he never liked Arhaan.

