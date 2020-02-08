Bigg Boss 13: Asim tells Shehnaaz that she is nobody for him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience. This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

Shehnaz, Siddharth, and Asim’s friendship was liked by the viewers. Especially in a house like Bigg Boss where relationships are very fickle, to see a group of friends standing by each other amazing. The trio is known as the Siddharth Shukla gang, and there a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them.

But then the friendship went for a toss, and the three parted ways, while Shehnaaz and Siddarth remained friends Asim and Siddarth kept locking horns with each other, and had massive fights in the house.

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale and seven contestants namely Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are locked inside the house.

Now in yesterday’s episode, the members of the Elite Club was given a task to save amongst Paras, Mahira, Arti and Shehnaaz from nominations and while Sidharth said he wants to save Paras because Paras saved him too during a task, Asim wanted to save Arti and Rashami wanted to save Shehnaaz Gill.

During Sid and Asim’s conversation, Shehnaaz Gill said that she was hurt not by Sidharth but by Asim because during the captaincy task, Shehnaaz supported Asim and Asim didn’t even take her name once.

In the episode, we saw Asim telling Shehnaaz that she is nobody for him, and that he has also supported Shehnaaz during various tasks.

Furthermore, we see Shehnaaz telling Asim that it is because of him that she has got the tag of a Flipper. On the other hand, Asim tells Shehnaaz that Arti needed the immunity more than her because of the chances of her getting evicted are high and Arti has always said that she wants to reach the Top 5.

In today’s episode, we will see Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla engages in a war of words when Sana will tell Sidharth that he played a wonderful game by saving Paras and not her.

( SOURCE: PINKVILLA)