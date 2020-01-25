Bigg Boss 13: Asim tells Shehnaz why she can’t go back to Sidharth

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In the latest episode, Shehnaz Gill finally decides to change her bed. There has been many conversations between Sidharth and Shehnaz’ bed changing situation in the past. Now, the Punjabi singer has decided that she will sleep separately and moves her blankets and pillows. She is unable to take any more insults and doesn’t want to get hurt. Sidharth, who was sleeping on the bed while Shehnaz changed her bed, doesn’t react.

Asim tells her to stick to her decision and now she can’t go back to Sidharth. If she goes back, she will look weak. He says, he doesn’t know if it is wrong or right, but the matter has now come down to her self-respect.

Shehnaz goes and sits with Rashami. Rashami tells her that she is acting very possessively and she shouldn’t act like that. Sidharth doesn’t like such person because he himself is very possessive. He feels like Rashami goes on to reveal that during their show (Dil Se Dil Tak), they used to have small fights initially because of his possessiveness. Later, when they became good friends, she started to understand him. Rashami calls Sidharth a baby in a man’s body.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=EivajflOpWs )

Credits: Timesofindia.com