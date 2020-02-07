Bigg Boss 13: Asim tries to show Sidharth his true side as the latter chooses Paras over Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, a lot of dramatic things are still happening on the show. In fact, yesterday’s episode saw an ugly turn of event. Contestants’ fight escalated a notch higher.

Well, the episode saw Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh losing the Bigg Boss 13 immunity task. However, it seems Bigg Boss decided to give them yet another chance, this time though; they will be locked in the cages. A glimpse from the same sees Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz getting a chance to save one of them by unlocking the cage.

The promo begins with Asim, Sidharth and Rashami picking the housemate they wish to save. While Asim bats for Arti, Sidharth chooses Paras and Rashami goes with Shehnaaz. Asim says that Arti deserves it because she has been with him from the start, whereas Shukla wants to save Paras because he had saved him in the past. As soon as the buzzer rings, Asim and Sid try their best to reach their spot and the latter wins. He saves Paras, who soon gets emotional and starts sobbing. Asim and Sidharth get into a verbal spat and yell on each other. Asim gets mad at Sid for not saving Shehnaaz, who has been with him from the beginning and that is the reason he doesn’t have any friend.

Take a look at the promo here:

The drama then takes a u-turn when Sana interrupts and accuses Asim of trying to create a crack between her and Sidharth. She also says how Asim was trying to save Arti because he thinks she is weak. Shehnaaz confidently says that Asim doesn’t need to worry because her fans will save her. All this while, Arti was seen sobbing in a corner.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.