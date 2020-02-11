News

Bigg Boss 13: Asim's alleged ex asks fans to vote for him

11 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 currently has 6 contestants – Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill – inside the house. The finale has been scheduled over the weekend.

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana, and Shurti Tuli’s love saga has been in the news recenty. When Asim proposed to Himanshi, reports of him already being in a relationship with Shruti hit the web. However, Shruti denied all the rumours of them being together. Himanshi, on the other hand, had appreciated her for not accepting her relationship with Asim. 

Now, Shruti has been urging all her and Asim’s fans to vote for the actor.

She said, 'Let’s focus on voting right now! Trend toh 5 din ke baad bhi apne @imrealasim hi naam hai !! #AsimRiaz #AsimForTheWin  @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND'.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

 

