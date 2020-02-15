Bigg Boss 13: Attention! Himanshi Khurana to re-enter the BB house

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actress and model. She is all set to make her comeback in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana’s comeback in the show has rolled out a boomer excitement among the viewers and Asim Riaz too. Viewers are all excited to witness Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s lovey-dovey romance. Looking forward to the happiness of the viewers it seems that fans are already being notional, thinking about the two as a couple.

The Punjabi kudi will be coming back in the BB house as a guest. Asim and Himanshi will be sharing a glorious moment in the house. The Twitter account who gives all the saucy and meddling chatter gossips from Bigg Boss 13 has left both the contestants in aww. Asim Riaz’s journey was a roller coaster ride whereas Himanshi Khurana was evicted in the beginning. Asim Riaz was having a hard time when Bigg Boss evicted Himanshi Khurana. Asim is madly in love with the Punjabi kudi Himanshi Khurana. Post her eviction, Himanshi continued to show her support. Let’s see what happens next.

