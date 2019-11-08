Bigg Boss 13: BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde supports Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and it stars many celebrities as participants. With the contestants getting into the show’s real competitive spirit, the drama in the house is certainly in full swing.

Time and again, many celebs have showed support for their favourite contestant. Now, a video of former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is going viral. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai famed actress is rooting for current BB 13 contestant Asim Riaz for being honest and true play on the show. Though in the video she has confessed of being unavailable to catch the show on the daily basis, the actress gave her opinion on the basis of the show’s promos. Asim is one of the contestants on the show who trends very often on the social media platforms for his fair play and politeness.

In the video, Shilpa is heard saying “I don’t know. I can’t say anything until I saw Bigg Boss. All the Bigg Boss 13 promos that I have seen, I have found Asim Riaz true and honest. ”

Take a look below: