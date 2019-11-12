Bigg Boss 13: BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde supports Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: With its dramatic episodes, Bigg Boss 13 has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



Not just fans and audience, even former contestants of the show have also kept a track of the show. Speaking about the same, it was only a few days ago that BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called Jammu and Kashmir model Asim Riaz an honest and real person. And now, the actress has taken to Instagram to express her views on another popular and most-loved inmate, Shehnaaz Gill.



Recently, a video on Instagram was doing rounds where the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress is seen extending her support for Sana. The video apparently is spread out by one of the fan pages of Shehnaaz. In the video, Shilpa is seen all in awe and praises for Sana. Shilpa is seen telling that she finds Shehnaaz Gill extremely cute and genuine.



