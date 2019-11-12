News

Bigg Boss 13: BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde supports Shehnaaz Gill

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: With its dramatic episodes, Bigg Boss 13 has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. 

Not just fans and audience, even former contestants of the show have also kept a track of the show. Speaking about the same, it was only a few days ago that BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde called Jammu and Kashmir model Asim Riaz an honest and real person. And now, the actress has taken to Instagram to express her views on another popular and most-loved inmate, Shehnaaz Gill.

Recently, a video on Instagram was doing rounds where the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress is seen extending her support for Sana. The video apparently is spread out by one of the fan pages of Shehnaaz. In the video, Shilpa is seen all in awe and praises for Sana. Shilpa is seen telling that she finds Shehnaaz Gill extremely cute and genuine. 

Take a look below:

 
Tags > Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra

past seven days