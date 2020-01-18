Bigg Boss 13: Big fight between Arti Singh and Vishal

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 is currently on air and it is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The show is known for fights, arguments and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing. Many popular names are part of the show.

This week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli got into an ugly spat. Now, Bigg Boss has finally announced the punishment for the contestants after their big blast in the house and the two are currently spending their time in a cage. As Vishal and Madhurima were seating in their respective cages, in a video shared by Colors TV on social media, Singh gets taunted by Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. Soon it turns into an ugly fight between Arti Singh and Vishal.

Recently, Colors TV took to their social media handle to share a video from the Bigg Boss 13 house. As Vishal and Madhurima’s latest fights have turned concerning for many housemates in the house, Arti Singh gets into a verbal spat with Vishal. In the video, Arti is seen talking to Vishal about how their recent fight has upset many, which can lead to Madhurima and him getting evicted from the show. While the conversation goes on, Vishal gets into a verbal spat with Arti.

Take a look below: