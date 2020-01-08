Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss to punish Paras?

MUMBAI: The captaincy task in coming up in the Bigg Boss 13 house. This time around, the power to choose the next captain has been given to the housemates. Moreover, Bigg Boss gives the inmates a chance to eliminate someone from the captaincy race.

In the promo, we can see that the housemates are fighting for the captaincy race. Bigg Boss has ordered them to burn the photo of the contestant whom they don't want to see as the next captain of the house. While Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and others are seen using the power well, Paras Chhabra takes the wrong route. He refuses to cast his vote until Asim Riaz does not burn Rashami's photo. However, Asim Riaz asks Paras to go ahead, but he stays adamant on his stand. This angers Asim Riaz and he accuses Paras of not wanting to make Rashami the captain. Paras agrees to it and both enter into a war of words.

Well, this was Paras' plan to get the task cancelled, just like he does every time. But this time, Bigg Boss does not leave the housemates actions unnoticed and announces that anyone who is involved in getting the task scrapped out will be punished.

Well, what punishment will Bigg Boss give Paras? Will he nominate him for elimination? Tell us what you think.

