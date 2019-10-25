Bigg Boss 13: Check out the contestants who IRKED Salman Khan by their BEHAVIOUR and ATTITUDE

MUMBAI: Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the show and the drama in the house is in full swing. As the show is heading towards finale, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well and save themselves from evictions.



Speaking about Salman, Paras Chhabra was seen dissing at Bigg Boss 13’s superstar host, during a recent episode of the show. After Abu Malik’s ouster from the reality show, Paras was seen confiding in Mahira Sharma about how he did not appreciate or like Salman Khan’s behaviour. He also said, if Salman had a problem with him, he was ready to leave the show. Naturally, his outburst hasn’t gone down well with Salman Khan’s teeming fan base on social media.



The Bollywood superstar might not be, but they are already up in arms against Paras. Now, all eyes are on Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman will tackle Paras’ explosion in his inimitable style. Not just Paras, there have been others as well who dared to take a panga with Salman Khan.



Talking about the same, previously, Kushal Tandon’s constant jabs at Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa did not go down too well with Salman. On one occasion, Kushal even made a dramatic exit from the show. However, later, he returned, much to the displeasure of Salman.



Qayamat Ki Raat actress Karishma Tanna too made headlines for her issues during her stint in the show. Salman had accused the actress of exploiting and blowing out of proportion her exchange with Gautam Gulati. Gautam and Karishma had issues, and the former had apologised to the latter. However, the actress had refused to accept his apology and Salman’s efforts to pacify the situation, resulting in Salman losing his temper. Zubair Khan also miffed Salman Khan by using foul language and misbehaving with the female contestants of the house. He was shown the door after the outburst.



Two other contestants who took panga with Salman Khan were Akashdeep Saigal and Sapna Bhavnani. Akashdeep got into a nasty fight with Salman on the show and later claimed that his fight with the superstar had resulted in the downfall of his career. Salman’s reply to the same was, “I have never hired any PR to destroy someone’s career.” On the other hand, Sapna Bhavnani, ace hair-stylist, miffed Salman by her behaviour and attitude in the house. The Bollywood star told her that the Bigg Boss house was not a resort and she shouldn’t treat it as one.