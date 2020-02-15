Bigg Boss 13: Check out the most used slangs by the housemates

MUMBAI: Some idiosyncratic dialogues, words, and phrases used by the housemates are what adds masala to the show.

Bigg Boss 13 has also been full of such peculiar slang that has made heads turned the outside world. Well, it is no science, as when you gather a cast of outspoken characters in a house, colourful language is bound to follow. As the 'tedha'.

As the season comes to an end, we've jotted down all the memorable one-liners and words that made this season distinctive from others. Whether used in a good sense or a bad one, they've created a roar on social media.

1. Aisi ladki - These two words sparked a furor in the BB house. Used by Sidharth Shukla, during a fight with Rashami Desai, the phrase along with gestures which were quickly interpreted as derogatory. It implied that Desai was 'not a good woman.' However, the actor also clarified about the same, which many did not buy.

2. Listen dear - Remember Paras mocking Himanshi every time they fought with these words and a typical gesture. Well, 'Listen Dear' is Himanshi Khurana's catchphrase, which many made fun of. Not to be mistaken, there have been memes on this as well.

3. Masla - Oh God! I've even forgotten the count of how many times this word has been used in the BB 13 house. All thanks to Mahira Sharma! Yes, the Kundali Bhagya actress came up with this word and soon it was on everyone's lips.

4. Flipper - A term associated with Shehnaaz. However, this wasn't gifted to her by anyone, but all the credits go to her flipping personality. By that I mean, Shehnaaz has become popular for switching between teams as per her convenience. You can relate it to 'Thali ka baigan.'

5. Fixed deposit - This particular word created a huge mess, with Arti Singh breaking down into tears. Initially used by Arhaan Khan, the word was carried forward by Asim Riaz to address Arti, as she always sided Sidharth. While Sidharth fathomed it to be a demeaning term, Asim and gang clarified that it just meant 'friends who one can rely on'.

Credits: Pinkvilla