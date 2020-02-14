Bigg Boss 13: Check out these hilarious memes on the housemates!

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss went on for about five months! Social media turned into a war zone for the loyal fan clubs of the housemates.

What remained constant amid this chaos were the hilarious memes on the behaviour of the housemates.

This season has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial ones. The housemates left no stone unturned to hog the limelight with their quarrels. The viewers also got to see some budding friendships and romantic bondings. This was all captured by the meme makers, only to take out the seriousness from them. Here are some of the funny memes on Bigg Boss season 13 that every person who followed it religiously will relate.

Which is your favourite?

Credits: Latestly