Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur’s emotional message for son Jaydon!

MUMBAI: We all know that talented actress Dalljiet Kaur who was last seen in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is currently one of the contestants of the controversial show, Bigg Boss 13.
She is one of the lucky or not so lucky contestants who will be competing for the Bigg Boss trophy in the thirteenth installment of the reality show. However, Dalljiet is a single mother and had to leave her young son Jaydon to participate in the show. Her son Jaydon even accompanied her on the stage on Bigg Boss’ premiere episode.
Now, Dalljiet has posted an emotional post and caption on social media about leaving her son Jayden and how much she’s going to miss him inside.
Welcoming 1st of October, with mixed emotions; 1st time into the BigBoss house, 1st time staying away from our 'JaydonDalljiet' house.. . This is the longest I have been without hearing my pappi sing 'wheels on the bus' and 'jonas brother's sucker for you'.. . I miss answering my little one's unending questions about stars and school.. . I miss brushing our teeth while watching & laughing at ourselves dancing in the mirror... My chutanki, I fear how you'll react to missing me for this long. . I’ll send you all my strength, you send me all your tears.... In this new land of dischord, I crave for my partner in rhyme Jaydon I’m yours & You are forever mine... . . . @colorstv @voot @endemolshine @Viacom18 . . #DalljietKaur #kaurdalljiet #perfectmother #Bigboss13contestant #DalljietinBB13 #Televisionkirani #Punjabikudi #multitaskingmommy #yummymummy #Biggboss #biggboss13 #bigboss #bigboss13 #guddantumsenahopayega #kulvaddhu #Kumkum #nachbaliye #swaragini
In an exclusive chat with us, when we asked her about how she is going to manage to leave her son for such a long time, she said that she is nervous about it and it’s a challenge for her.
(Source: India Forums)
