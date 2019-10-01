Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur’s emotional message for son Jaydon!

MUMBAI: We all know that talented actress Dalljiet Kaur who was last seen in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is currently one of the contestants of the controversial show, Bigg Boss 13.

She is one of the lucky or not so lucky contestants who will be competing for the Bigg Boss trophy in the thirteenth installment of the reality show. However, Dalljiet is a single mother and had to leave her young son Jaydon to participate in the show. Her son Jaydon even accompanied her on the stage on Bigg Boss’ premiere episode.

Now, Dalljiet has posted an emotional post and caption on social media about leaving her son Jayden and how much she’s going to miss him inside.

Check post below

In an exclusive chat with us, when we asked her about how she is going to manage to leave her son for such a long time, she said that she is nervous about it and it’s a challenge for her.

(Source: India Forums)