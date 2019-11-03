Bigg boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur is vacationing in Hong Kong, shares beautiful pictures

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, seems to have taken a break from her professional commitments post her eviction from the show.



Dalljiet’s latest Instagram posts reveal that she is off to Hong Kong and having a gala time over there. The actress posted a few Instagram stories as well where she is enjoying some delicious meals with a stunning view.



Take a look at the pictures:



Dalljiet is looking extremely refreshing and beautiful and the vacay glow is clearly evident on her face. Well, we are expecting the actress to share more of her Hong Kong vacay pictures.Dalljiet is known for her roles in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Kulvaddhu, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega among others.What do you think about Dalljiet’s pictures? Tell us in the comments.