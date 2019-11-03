News

Bigg boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur is vacationing in Hong Kong, shares beautiful pictures

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 04:15 PM

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, seems to have taken a break from her professional commitments post her eviction from the show.

Dalljiet’s latest Instagram posts reveal that she is off to Hong Kong and having a gala time over there. The actress posted a few Instagram stories as well where she is enjoying some delicious meals with a stunning view.

Take a look at the pictures:


Dalljiet is looking extremely refreshing and beautiful and the vacay glow is clearly evident on her face. Well, we are expecting the actress to share more of her Hong Kong vacay pictures.

Dalljiet is known for her roles in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Kulvaddhu, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega among others.

What do you think about Dalljiet’s pictures? Tell us in the comments.
Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Dalljiet Kaur, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Kulvaddhu, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar

past seven days