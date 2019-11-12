Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga gives us inside deets

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for its overdramatic content and the fights that are happening in the house. Recently, the show saw its first finale where a few contestants were evicted and 7 wild cards entered.



Shefali Bagga too got eliminated from the show as she received fewer votes from the audience. Post her eviction, the pretty lady has launched her own YouTube channel and posted a video in which she revealed some secrets of Bigg Boss.



In the video, she has mentioned whether the show is scripted and whether cell phones are allowed in the house. The actress said that there is no way that anyone can carry their phone inside and it completely banned in the house. She also said that the show is not scripted and that everything that you see is definitely edited and shown.



She also revealed the interesting fact that the contestants are given special names before entering the house so that the names don’t get leaked before the show is launched.



Well, it was a surprise for many that Shefali was evicted because she was considered as one of the strongest contestants in the house.



Check out the video below.