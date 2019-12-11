News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla hospitalized

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2019 08:46 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is lying low after being diagnosed with typhoid. The actor had agreed to take a break from the show for 10-12 days but later decided to stay back in the house. He was put up in the secret room along with Paras Chhabra.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

However, as per reports, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor is at a hospital and is being injected to increase his blood platelets and is on glucose drips as well. Fans are tweeting on social media for Siddharth to get well soon.

Credits - Pinkvilla

 

 

Tags > Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra. Dil Se Dil Tak, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at a jewellery launch

Celebs at a jewellery launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

past seven days