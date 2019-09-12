Bigg Boss 13 contestants to be divided in two groups for a game of mafia

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has made an audience for itself. After keeping the loyal viewers hooked to the TV screens with its previous seasons, the most popular and controversial reality show is returning with a new season. Fans can’t keep calm as Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premier by the end of September. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again! In addition to the venue of the glass walled house, a lot of changes has been introduced this season.



It is already known that the show will see a 'tatkal' twist to it and will be horror themes this season, now there are some more updates on the same. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The contestants who will be all celebrity this year will be divided into two groups, each group consisting of at least six people. The two groups will be that of 'players' and 'ghosts'. They will be unaware about each other and the task of the players would be to unmask ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghost need to stay unmask and stop players from entering."



The source further added, "For the first time the first week elimination will be done by Salman Khan himself on the basis of poor performance and he will only nominate contestant for the second week." The report also stated, "The ghost team will have six people including Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Mahika Sharma. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Dayanand Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Siddhart Shukla will be in player’s team."