Bigg Boss 13: Contestants’ friends and family members to nominate for the next captain; Siddharth and Shehnaaz in leading

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 is buzzing big time has become a topic of discussion amongst viewers as well in the industry. The show is inching closer towards finale, which is expected to take place by mid February. The show is not only entertaining viewers but has been garnering good ratings and has secured the number three spot.

Tonight’s episode will witness contestants’ friends and family members entering in the show. They will be staying along with the contestants for a week.

Contestants’ friends who will enter the house are Vikas Gupta for Siddharth Shukla, latest evicted participant Shefali Jariwala for Paras Chhabra and this season’s ex contestant Devoleena Bhattacharya for Rashami Desai.

Wherein actress Kashmeera Shah will come to support Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahira Sharma’s brothers will make their way in the house.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Bigg Boss will ask contestants’ friends and family members to nominate for the next captain. However, they cannot nominate for the ones they have come to support.

We also hear that Siddharth and Shehnaaz get the maximum votes and out of two, one will eventually become the next captain.

Who do you think will get lucky for the second time?