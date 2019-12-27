Bigg Boss 13: Contestants give Shehnaaz Gill a tough time

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has finally been made the captain of the house. Paras, Sidharth, Shefali Bagga, and Asim Riaz destroyed important personal belongings to make her win.

And now that Shehnaaz is the captain of the house, it will be interesting to see how well she does. Well, considering her rapport with everyone, one may expect that housemates will listen to her and agree to the duties given. But we have been proved wrong. Today, we shall see Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli and others giving Shehnaaz a tough time.

In the promo that was attached to yesterday's episode, we saw Shehnaaz Gill distributing duties among contestants, however, they don't seem to be very happy. Shefali Jariwala refuses to wash utensils while Asim Riaz refuses to clean the bathroom and toilet. Among all, Madhurima Tuli seems to be on a different tangent altogether. Since last week, she has been fighting will all for no reason. Today, we shall see her fighting with Shehnaaz. Sleepyhead Madhurima irks the captain for disobeying. Bigg Boss rings the alarm many times as Madhurima and Vishal Aditya Singh are caught sleeping even after the permissible hours. Shehnaaz warns them, however, Madhurima asks her to be in her limits. Shehnaaz then threatens to destroy Madhurima's makeup box. We see her walking towards to pool with Madhurima's black makeup box. Will Madhurima stop her in time?

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE