Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra blames Jay Bhanushali for roasting him & defaming him.

09 Mar 2020 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra banishes all the allegation put on him in Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge by guest Jay Bhanushali. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Paras will be seen getting into an argument with Jay Bhanushali regarding his feelings for the contestants.

Calling the promo 'a short summary of the episode', Paras says "It is a promo which doesn't depict the entire story, is it just a part of the episode which will air soon. Sometimes what you see & hear is not the complete story" 

A 'loyalist', Paras elaborates "I have immense respect for women, I will never pass demeaning comments which can hurtful. That's not my nature. Understanding five women with cameras around you is not easy.  I believe in loyalty & I have proved it in Bigg Boss. I request people not to make assumptions about me or the episode, please watch to know the truth"

