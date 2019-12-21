Bigg Boss 13: Creative team stops Salman as he blasts Sidharth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is loved by the audiences for its entertainment and drama.Every Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan is spotted schooling and lashing out at the contestants for their arrogant and absurd behavior in the house towards each other. While Sidharth Shukla is back in the house after being hospitalized, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen lashing out at Shukla for name-calling Rashami. While lashing out at Shukla for his behavior towards Rashami Desai, Salman was reportedly stopped by the creative team of the show.While Salman was busy fuming at Sidharth, reportedly, the creative team of the show stopped Khan for some unknown reason. Later, Salman was seen having a discussion with the team.Credits: SpotboyE