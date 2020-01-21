Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur talks about Mahira–Paras–Akanksha Puri triangle

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra's and Mahira Sharma's equation is well known in and out of the Bigg Boss house. Former contestant told SpotboyE that Paras had told her that he wants to end his relationship with Akanksha.

Says Dalljiet, 'Paras was always very nice to me. But I always felt that he knew the game way too much and was two steps ahead of every other contestant. But with regards to Mahira, I feel sad that she is being misguided. I think Paras should not accept favours from a girl (read: Akanksha) who is supporting him so wonderfully. This kind of support can’t happen from a normal friend. Akanksha must be having her emotions attached and I don’t think he has ended it with her. But, he had told me in the house that he has tried to break up with her a lot of times but she then creates panic--- and it does not happen.'

'I had met Aakansha with Paras' mother in a theatre just a day before aunty entered the house. She was very nervous, but looked very warm and mature. I really wish her the best and with or without Paras, I know she has a wonderful life ahead.'

History has it that Paras had earlier ditched Akanksha and later got into a relationship with Pavitra Punia. 'I won’t comment on that because bahut logon ke bahut saare relationships hote hain. It’s just that you can’t have someone on one side and you go on to declare love for someone else on the other side,' said the actress.

Credits: SpotboyE