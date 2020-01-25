Bigg Boss 13 -- Day 116 -- Asim is Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day, Sid #4, lowest ever

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Yesterday, Task Moderator Vishal declared Shehnaz as the winner of Day 115’s Captaincy Task. Most of the Housemates cried foul and the Task was canceled. In last night’s episode, Sid made fun of Vishal and said that Vishal wanted to be a leader but he couldn’t. Paras, Mahira and Shefali called Vishal a “clown” (No Showts for Sid, Paras, Mahira, and Shefali Z.)

2. Asim comforted Shehnaz and advised her to not go back to Sid’s team. Asim blamed Sid and his team for mistreating Shehnaz. Shehnaz promised Asim that she won’t go back to Sid (Yes Showts for Asim and Shehnaz)

3. Bigg Boss called Vishal “the most confused Task Moderator” of the Season for causing the cancelation of Captaincy Task. Bigg Boss barred Vishal from participating in the future Immunity Tasks. He was also excluded from the Elite Club nomination. Sid clapped and said that Vishal “got what Vishal deserved” (No Showts for Vishal, Yes Showts for Sid)

4. Bigg Boss reprimanded the Housemates for not taking House Tasks seriously. The Housemates were asked to name contestants who have caused the cancelation of House tasks in the last three months. The Housemates blamed Paras and Vishal for disrupting a majority of the Tasks (No Showts to all the Housemates)

5. Bigg Boss punished Paras and Vishal. The two were asked to do all of the House chores and to act as servants in the House (No Showts for Paras and Vishal)

6. Sid told Aarti that Rashami and her team maligned Aarti’s public image by calling her Sid’s “fixed deposit” which meant “kept woman.” Aarti burst into tears and confronted Rashami. Rashami denied maligning Aarti’s image. Aarti cried in the Confession Room and Bigg Boss consoled Aarti and asked her to be “strong” (No Showts for Sid and Rashami, Yes Showts for Aarti)

Asim thanked Shehnaz for supporting him, Rashami and Vishal in yesterday’s Captaincy Task.

When Shehnaz walked up to Asim and told that she’s not going back to Sid, Asim advised her to not change her mind. Asim said that if Shehnaz changes her mind she would be perceived “weak.” Shehnaz promised Asim that she would stick with him and Rashami.

Asim fought with Sid and Paras when they tried to blame him for disrupting the majority of the House Tasks. Sid and Paras kept taunting Asim but Asim refused to take the blame.

Asim received 67% Yes Showts and became Day 116’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

RASHAMI AND SHEHNAZ #2 AND #3

Shehnaz asked Rashami whether Shehnaz’s constant fights with Sid had spoilt Shehnaz’s “public image.” Rashami told Shehnaz that Shehnaz’s love for Sid is “one-sided.” Rashami said that it looked as if Shehnaz was “chasing” Sid. Rashami advised Shehnaz to focus on winning Bigg Boss and to not go back to Sid.

When Sid and Asim got into a fight over yesterday’s Captaincy Task cancelation, Rashami pulled Asim away from Sid and asked Asim to calm down. Rashami kept advising Asim to not lose his cool.

Rashami called out Vishal for disrupting House Tasks in the past. Rashami said that even though Vishal is her friend, she wouldn’t support Vishal’s wrongdoings.

Showters liked Rashami’s honesty. Rashami received 65% Yes Showts.

Shehnaz told Sid that she cannot take any more “insults” from him. Sid told her to “shut up and walk away.” Shehnaz moved her bed away from Sid’s.

Shehnaz opened up to Asim and Rashami and told them that she is emotionally attached to Sid. Shehnaz said that she is figuring out how to handle Sid’s hostility towards her. Rashami and Asim sympathized with Shehnaz and assured her that they would be on her side.

Showters felt bad for Shehnaz. Shehnaz’s Yes Showts went from 62% to 63%. This wasn’t Shehnaz’s highest Yes ShowtCount.

On Day 91, Shehnaz’s Yes Showts rose from 69% to 73% when Shehnaz called out Paras, Mahira, and Madhurima for causing trouble under her Captaincy. On that day Shehnaz had won TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SID SLIPS TO #4

Sid told Paras that he was shocked at Shehnaz’s changed behavior. Sid called Shehnaz “untrustworthy” and said that he won’t talk to her even if she comes back to him. Sid said that Asim and Shehnaz “deserve each other” as they both are “ungrateful”.

Sid disliked it when Rashami and Asim welcomed Shehnaz into their team.

Sid accused Rashami and her team of gossiping about Aarti. When Sid saw that Aarti was unaffected by Sid’s criticism of Rashami and her team, he provoked Aarti to fight with Rashami.

Showters disliked Sid’s aggressive behavior with Shehnaz and Rashami’s team. Sid received 59% Yes Showts - his lowest Yes ShowtCount ever. This is Sid’s first time that he dropped to #4.

MAHIRA HITS ROCK BOTTOM

Mahira got angry at Shehnaz for chatting with Rashami’s team. Mahira criticized Shehnaz and wondered how Shehnaz could betray Sid. Mahira called Shehnaz “ungrateful” and “shameless.”

Mahira kept fighting with Asim and Shehnaz over kitchen chores. Mahira received 21% Yes Showts. This is Mahira’s lowest Yes ShowtCount ever.

Mahira’s highest Yes ShowtCount was 50% on Day 70 when Mahira welcomed Paras back into the House from the Secret Room and hugged him.

Shefali Zariwala kept provoking Asim for a fight. She called Asim “worthless” and complained to Sid that she took care of Asim as his family member would but Asim betrayed her. Shefali accused Asim of starting fights with her.

Shefali’s Yes Showts went from 24% to 23%.

Paras criticized Shehnaz and told Mahira that Shehnaz’s relationship with her family is strained and that she’d run away from her home because of the past. Paras made fun of Shehnaz and said that if Shehnaz can betray her parents, she can betray anyone.

Paras’ Yes Showts went from 25% to 24%.

A promo video released by Colors shows Salman yelling at Sid and telling him to shut up. Salman asks Sid and Asim to not behave “venomously” with each other. Will Sid and Asim listen to Salman?

Except for Sid and Shehnaz, all the contestants are nominated for this week’s eviction. In the promo, Salman revealed to Rashami that Vishal’s vote count is more than Rashami’s. Who will leave the Bigg Boss House?

Paras told Mahira that without Sid’s support Shehnaz cannot survive in the House. Will Shehnaz prove Paras wrong?

Keep watching and keep Showting!