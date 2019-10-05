Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Siddharth calls Devoleena and Rashami 'jobless'

MUMBAI: The episode sees how contestants wake up to the song, Meri uchi shan hai maula. Later, Abu talks about Shefali Bagga's behaviour last night. They call her 'selfish' and says that she has 'stooped to a low level'.

Contestants decide to not corner Shefali and try to be normal with her. Rashami and Siddharth get into a fun banter over household chores. Shehnaaz tells Arti that she does not trust Paras. Suddenly, Mahira and Shehnaz get into a heated conversation over Paras. Mahira tells Shehnaaz that Paras is only her friend and nothing more. Shehnaaz tells Paras to choose between them. Paras tells Shehnaaz that he will always choose her over Mahira. Mahira calls Shehnaaz 'classless' and 'shameless'.

Devoleena and Siddhartha Dey get into a spat after the latter makes a harsh comment over actors choosing by participating in Bigg Boss because of a lack of work. Devoleena counters Siddhartha’s comments and scolds him. Siddharth calls Devoleena and Rashami 'jobless'.

Koena Mitra tells the contestants that her last relationship was the 'worst' one. She is single from last seven to eight years. Koena revealed that she was dating a man from Turkey and initially everything was good but later he got obsessed with her. Once Koena's boyfriend asked her to visit Turkey and jokingly said that he would burn her passport so that she stays with him always. Koena says that post that conversation she broke up with him and she is happily single now.

Siddharth Dey is seen dancing to the romantic song with Shefali who seems to be enjoying rains. Arti then tells the contestants that she was suffering from depression and how she dealt with it. She tells them that despite doing several TV shows she did not earn fame in the industry. After the show Waaris, she did not get work for 2 years. Arti shared how her brother Krushna Abhishek stood by her during that time. She also reveals getting a good marriage proposal. She liked the groom too but his (groom's) family did not reciprocate after learning about her depression. Arti says that after several years she thought that her mother was suffering from cancer while she had conceived Arti. The doctors had told her to terminate the pregnancy but she decided to give birth.

Devoleena and Siddharth's fight intensifies. Rashami, Koena, and Siddharth Shukla attack Siddharth Dey and says that he has a loudmouth. Dey tells Big Boss that he needs to go to his house and he is losing his self-respect in the game. Rashami asks Dey if he has so much of work outside, what is he doing in Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami and Devoleena do Shukla's waxing. Bigg Boss assigns a new task to housemates and tells them that the girls have to nominate the boys. For that, they will have to handover a black ring to the boy. Mahira and Daljit nominate Abu, Shefali nominates Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, Arti, Rashami nominates Asim. Koena, Devoleena gives black ring to Siddharth Dey.