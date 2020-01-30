Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Vikas Gupta of cheating

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. A lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The contestants are happy as their connections have entered the house. With so many connections in the house, the game of the show and the housemates are getting interesting with each passing episode. The entry of Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala, Kashmera Shah, Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaaz and others, has made Bigg Boss 13 more exciting and now these housemates’ connections will also be seen taking part in the race of captaincy for the member they support. Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala among others will be seen playing for Sidharth Shukla, while Shahbaaz, Kashmera, Devoleena, and others pit against him and support Shehnaaz Gill for the captaincy task. Now it looks like, Vikas Gupta cheated in the task, and Sidharth Shukla asks Bigg Boss to remove him from the race for captaincy.

The preview for the latest episode shows Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala trying their level best at the captaincy task. Shefali can also be seen telling that their plan is to collect as much money as they can, and later they will steal. The aim of the task was to collect the maximum number of notes from the money shower. Kashmera Shah and Vikas Gupta also get into a heated argument during the task after he tells her who to support. After the task is done, they reveal how many notes they have collected. Shahbaaz had collected more notes, but Vikas asks to count them. That is when he snatched all the money and puts them in his locker.

The use of this strategy infuriated many. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was furious and accused him of cheating. She bashed him for his unfair ways despite being a senior player and called him a cheater. After watching all this, Sidharth Shukla tells Bigg Boss that if he feels Vikas has cheated, Sid should be removed from the nominations race.

