Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee injures herself

MUMBAI: Yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw a lot of love. It was a joy to see Rashami and Sid’s sizzling chemistry as well as Vishal and Mahira’s fiery performance.

A major part of the show is also the injuries that the participants suffer during tasks. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has joined this list. SpotboyE reported that the actress injured her back during a task yesterday.

Dr Abhishek Mihir Bapat, who practices at the Nanavati Hospital, was called for consultation. He shared, ‘Yes, Bigg Boss team did call me and said that Devoleena was a part of some physical activity based task. They just said that if need arises they may contact me for consultation. However, they never called back, so I am hoping that the injury got fine and Devoleena is doing okay.’

Well, we that is a relief, isn’t it? Devoleena has been evicted from the house before and spend a few days outside it only to reenter the show. She has been doing quite well for herself since.

