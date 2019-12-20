News

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to replace Vikas Gupta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 08:22 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and season 13 is currently on air. The entertaining episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been missing from the show, but now social media is buzzing with the news that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is all set to re-enter the show. Devoleena left the house for her back injury. During a task, she hurt her back which led to an exit. But, now as per report, the latest will make Devo’s fans happy while will make Vikas Gupta’s fans unhappy. The actress is now set to enter the house and will be replacing Vikas Gupta who came as a replacement in the house. Hence, the mastermind Vikas will now leave the show. This switch is said to be happening by this week, so looks like during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Devo might come in again the house.

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vikas Gupta

