Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return with a game plan?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been missing from the show, but now social media is buzzing with the news that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is all set to re-enter the show. Since Devoleena has been watching the show from outside, she is reportedly returning with a game plan. A source close to the actress revealed to SpotboyE.com, “Her main concern at the moment is to secure her BF Rashami Desai from Arhaan Khan. Devoleena has gathered a lot of information staying outside and will confront Arhaan for ditching her friend.”