Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee still on bed rest

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 05:44 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was supposed to make a comeback on Friday, paving the way for Vikas Gupta's exit.
In fact, in Thursday's episode we saw Vikas Gupta telling Madhurima Tuli that his journey is ending on Friday and he will be going back. But yesterday, when Salman Khan shot for his Weekend Ka Vaar for today and Sunday's episode nothing of that sort happened. There was no Devoleena around.

SpotboyE reports that the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was all set with her bags packed to enter on Friday. However, on Wednesday night she again felt pain in her back. On consulting the doctor, she was given pain killer injections but that has not given her any relief.

The actress is again on bed rest from the last two days and that's why her medical certificate has not been issued by the hospital.

We wish her a speedy recovery.

Credits: SpotboyE

Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Vikas Gupta, Salman Khan, Weekend ka Vaar

