Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee tells Aarti Singh that she is playing under Sidharth Shukla’s shadow

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well, earn one another’s trust and save themselves from evictions.



In the latest clip of VOOT’s Unseen Undekha, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen explaining Aarti Singh that she is playing under the shadow of Sidharth Shukla and how badly she wants the viewers to see the real Aarti. The conversation starts in the garden area when Aarti asks Devoleena, “Tujhko meko leke kuch bura laga hai, jhooth mat bolna debo”. Devoleena responds, “Nahi bura laga kuch bhi”. Not sure if Devoleena wants to share something, Aarti again asks, “Laga hai toh bol. Fir main clear kar dungi yaha par 1 minute mein” further adding “Sach bolna terko teri Mummy ki kasam hai.”



Pointing out at Aarti’s habit of saying that she will stay in the house for two months and is not here to win, Devoleena comments, “Jo tu kar rahi hai na, woh theek hai but kahin na kahin mujhe aisa lagne laga hai ki toh woh dikhne main aisa lag raha hai ki you are protected and you are not fighting for it.” Further Devoleena adds that she really wants people to see the real Aarti.



Aarti and Sidharth have been seen sharing a great chemistry in the house and here also, Aarti takes a stand and defends Sidharth saying, “I got what you are saying” further clarifying on the Koena incident where Sidharth in front of other people said she was just blabbering and how cleared her there.



Aarti spoke about another incident while favouring Sidharth and shared that Paras and Shehnaz had asked her to take their messages to each other and how Sidharth warned her not to get over involved in this whole scenario. She is seen telling Devoleena, “I did not it completely understand his point at that time but two days later when Paras came too me and said ‘Message kon lekar aaya tha, tu gadhi hai’, I realized that Sidharth was right.” The conversation takes a complete U-turn as Aarti keeps her stand and says, “He has never come to me in these 15 days to tell me who to nominate and who not to and I really respect him for that.”