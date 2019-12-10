Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee thanks Salman Khan for revealing Arhaan’s truth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is full of surprising twists. The audience is loving the show though.

A while ago, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the Bigg Boss house owing to her back injury. Now, Vikas Gupta is playing the game on her behalf. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra are in a secret room where they are spying on other contestants.

When wild card Arhaan Khan re-entered the house, he made it pretty obvious that it was for Rashami Desai. In fact, when he entered the house, he brought an engagement ring inside and went down on his knees for Desai. However, she then accepts his proposal and this obviously dominated headlines after that. However, the happiness was shattered a few days later. During the last episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman took everyone by surprise when he revealed Arhaan’s secret to Rashami in front of all Bigg Boss 13 housemates. He told her that Arhaan is married and has a child.

Rashami’s bestie Devoleena has now spoken to a leading portal and said, ‘I have met Arhaan only inside the house. When he re-entered the show, I felt that he really liked Rashami and wanted to propose to her. But now, I am thankful to Salman sir for letting Arhaan’s secret out because he is a fraud. And for me, if someone is a fraud, he will continue to be one. If I were in Rashami’s place, I would never forgive Arhaan.’

Well, Rashami seems to have forgiven Arhaan. Do you think she has taken the right decision? Tell us in the comments.

Credits: SpotboyE