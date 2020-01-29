Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in Telly world. She has been part of various shows including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Diya Aur Baati Hum, among others.

The actress is currently making headlines for her re-entry in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. The former BB 13 contestant entered the house as Rashami Desai’s connection. Before Devoleena had exited the Bigg Boss house due to a back injury, she and Sidharth Shukla shared a love-hate relationship. Often they were seen flirting with each other in the house which used to leave fans in splits. Now, as Devoleena returned to the house, fans were eager to see Sidharth and her fun banter.

In last night’s episode, we saw Sidharth feeling happy to see Devoleena back in the house. When Rashami and Devoleena were talking outside in the garden area, Sidharth went and spoke to her. He asked her about outside and how things were. Devoleena flirted with Sidharth and mentioned that just like ‘Sid Naaz’, ‘Sid Leena’ had also started when she was in the house earlier. Sidharth too flirted back with Devoleena.

Rashami asked Sidharth to make tea and Devoleena too urged him to make it for her. Shukla obliged and was seen reciting shayari for Devoleena. Bhattacharjee asked Shukla if he missed her in the house. Sidharth mentioned that he missed her dearly and recited a shayari for Devoleena which made her go ‘OMG’. It will be interesting to see how things turn out now as Devoleena is back in the house again.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.