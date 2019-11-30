Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena REVEALS why she is afraid of getting married

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharya, known for playing the role of Gopi Bahu, hasn’t really found the right connection inside the house up lately. In the recent clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, the reel life Bahu spills details on marriage and says it is no less than a nightmare for her.

In an interesting conversation with BFF Rashami, Devoleena opens up about a strange dream and shares ‘Pata hai maine na. Bahut jabhi topic nikal gaya tha Shadi Shadi Shadi, dono taraf se ekdum. But first time maine na sapna dekha tha.’

She goes on to narrate her experience, ‘Meri fat gayi thi woh wala sapna dekhne ke baad. Maine dekha tha ki meri shaadi hogayi.’ Before narrating the whole scenario, Devoleena expresses, ‘Meri priorities na bahut clear hai. Meri sabse badi priority hai meri Mummy, no matter what happens.’

Talking in detail about her dream, Devoleena continues, ‘So, the next day sab log dining table pe breakfast laga rahe hain tab tak meri Mummy ka phone aaya ki ghar pe kuch problem hogaya hai and she needs me. Toh maine kaha main aati hun thodi der main. Toh tab tak he comes out and tells me ki aunty ko bhi kahi jaana hai toh he asked me Ki mummy ko leke ja toh maine bola nahi mujhe Mummy ko leke jaana hai, she needs me. Toh tu manage kar le aaj ke liye. I will join later.’

Devoleena tells Rashami that in her dream itself an argument erupts as she takes a stand for her Mom, and says, ‘Toh aise karte karte main dhaad kar ke darwaza (gate) khol ke nikal gayi aur udhar mera sapna toota. Aur maine aise kaan pakad liye.’

She concludes by joking, ‘Deva Deva Deva! Hone se pehle mujhe aise nightmare wale sapne aate hain, ho jaega toh pata nahi kya hoga.’

Well, we’re happy that this was just a dream and hope Devoleena finds a sensible partner for herself very soon. The conversation is followed by an interesting and personal revelation by Rashami Desai. Watch the complete clip on VOOT’s Unseen Undekha to find out.