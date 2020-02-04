Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena says Arhaan was using Rashami

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows and season 13 is currently on air. The season is now heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just a few days away from its grand finale.

The contestants never fail to make headlines. Some of the contestants have made headlines majorly for their relationship. Speaking about the same, time and again, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s equation has grabbed eyeballs.

We all know that Rashami Desai was in for a shock when Salman Khan told her during Weekend Ka Vaar that Arhaan Khan is married and has a child, and although Rashami admitted that she knew about Arhaan’s marriage, in the recent episode, Rashami’s BFF, Devoleena, who entered the house as Rashami’s connection, told Salman Khan that Rashami didn’t even know about Arhaan’s marriage.

Now in yesterday’s Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, we saw Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee discussing Arhaan Khan and we all know that Devoleena is not too fond of Arhaan Khan and in the episode, Devoleena is seen telling Rashami that Arhaan was only using her fame and money and that she should open her eyes now. And to this, Rashami says that she wants to close that chapter now. Furthermore, Devoleena tells Rashami that somebody told her that Arhaan has done something on Rashami and that they've visited an astrologer and done something to her and to this, Rashami says that it is not possible.

