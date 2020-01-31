Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena tells Rashami that Sidharth Shukla is the most consistent contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. With the introduction of 'Connections Week’, a lot of interesting things are happening in the show. Many connections of the existing contestants entered the house including Devoleena Bhattacharjee for Rashami Desai. Since the time Devoleena has re-entered the show, she has been constantly praising Sidharth Shukla for his consistency over a period of four months. In last night’s episode too, Devoleena candidly spoke to Rashami and told her that Shukla isn’t a bad guy. Devoleena and Rashami were sitting in the living area when Sidharth was in the kitchen.

Seeing him, Devoleena mentioned that among all the housemates, if there is one guy who has remained constant right from the start, it is Sidharth. She told Rashami that Sidharth has not undergone any change since he started the show and has come out constant. She told Desai that he is the most consistent contestant and that his colours come out naturally on the show. Sidharth and Devoleena’s banter too was loved by the audience and their constant flirting added a bit of lightness to the show.

Devoleena told Rashami, “Sidharth jesa tha, wesa hi raha hai.” She also said that he isn't a bad person. Desai agreed to it but added her own side to it. Since Devoleena returned to the show, Sidharth and her banter has been loved by fans. So, due to Devoleena, will Sidharth and Rashami end up becoming friends?

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.