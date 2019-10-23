Bigg Boss 13: Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee slap Shehnaaz Gill?

MUMBAI: Season 13 of Bigg Boss is in full swing. With the show nearing its finale, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to play their game well and save themselves from getting evicted from the house.



The latest report revolves around contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill. From the first episode itself, it was very much apparent that Devoleena and Shehnaaz are at loggerheads with each other, however, the recent video which we saw seemed like the two have taken their rivalry a notch higher. Recently, the channel’s social media handle shared a promo of the next elimination task where all the housemates are seen fighting and competing with each other in order to make themselves safe from elimination. However, amid the competitive spirit, in the promo, it appears that Devoleena went a little out of limits when she slapped Shehnaaz in order to make herself safe during elimination task.



Take a look below: