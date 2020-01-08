Bigg Boss 13: Did Paras give Mahira a love bite?

MUMBAI: That Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma share a great bond is known from the initial days of Bigg Boss 13. In fact, the former's girlfriend has also expressed her displeasure over their increasing closeness.

Recently, Sidharth has also started bonding with Paras and Mahira. From eating food together to planning and plotting, Sidharth, Paras, and Mahira are always seen together. And now, in the latest episode, we will be shown Sidharth joking with Paras and Mahira when he sees a mark around Mahira’s neck.

We know that Mahira Sharma and Paras have expressed their feelings for each other, and therefore, when Sidharth notices a mark around Mahira’s neck, he asks Mahira if it is a love bite given to her by Paras. In the episode, Sidharth is seen pulling Mahira’s leg when he spots a mark on her neck and when he asks her if it’s a love bite, Mahira shrugs him off saying that it’s an allergy. But as expected, Shefali Jariwala and Paras start teasing Mahira.

Well, whenever Sidharth is in a good and chirpy mood, he is seen jumping from one place to another, and here, we see Sidharth going to the camera and takes Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma’s name and asking her as to what she thinks of the mark on Mahira’s neck.

Credits: Pinkvilla