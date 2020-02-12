Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth use Shehnaaz and Arti to reach the finale? Find out what fans have to say

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

With the show nearing its finale, only a few contestants are left who are battling it out for the trophy. Recently, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra were announced as the first finalists of the season.

After Sidharth made it to the finale, SpotboyE.com held out a poll on social media asking fans if they think he used Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh to reach the finale. On Twitter, the portal held out a Bigg Boss 13 poll after fans have mixed opinions on Sidharth making it to the finale. The portal tweeted, “POLL! Did #SidharthShukla use #ShehnaazGill and #ArtiSingh to reach the finale? #BiggBoss | #AsimRiaz | #RashamiDesai | #SidNaaz | #ParasChhabra | #MahiraSharma | #BiggBoss13 | #BB13 | @TMShehnaaz | @ArtiSingh005 | @shehnaazshineFC | @TeamSidharthFC.”

Replying to the poll, according to 44.6% of fans Sidharth used Shehnaaz and Arti to reach the finale, while 55.4% fans think Shukla did not use Arti and Shehnaaz to reach the finale.

Meanwhile, as 9,773 fans voted in the Bigg Boss 13 poll, a maximum number of fans think Sidharth did not use Arti and Shehnaaz to reach the finale.

What do you think about the same?

Credit: SpotboyE.com